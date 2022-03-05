Ravindra Jadeja, the 'rockstar', blossoms as many predicted

Ravindra Jadeja brought up his second Test hundred with a single on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja's knock was characterised by solid defence and controlled shot-making ability, reaffirming his current status as arguably the world's best allrounder.

Since 2016, Jadeja has played 42 Tests, scoring close to 2000 runs at an average of 43.11. He also has 164 wickets at a staggering average of 25.29. "He (Jadeja) has become an extremely mature batter. I would say earlier, he had the potential to be an all-rounder, but he didn't justify it. But today, he is a complete all-rounder and that augurs very well for us," Bharat Arun, former India bowling coach, had told this publication last month. In 2009-2010, Jadeja had moved up the order to No. 4 for Saurashtra, behind Cheteshwar Pujara. The move gave him the opportunity to reel off three Ranji Trophy triple-centuries.

Arun felt, with the ball, Jadeja's "very, very repeatable and simple action" made him dangerous. "Because he is so accurate and at the batter all the time, he can be lethal. Add to that his speed - sometimes 80-85, even 90 kmph, then when he gets assistance from the wicket, it is difficult to play him. And now he has added another dimension to his overseas bowling, where he goes over the wicket and bowls into the rough to the right-hander. So, if there's rough to work with, he can also offer control."

Once known as just a limited-overs specialist, Jadeja was anointed an IPL 'rockstar' by Shane Warne. On Saturday, Jadeja lived up to his nickname again, a day after Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, died aged 52. Cricket's 'greatest showman' sure knew talent when he saw one.