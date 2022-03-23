ICC Test rankings: Jadeja regains top spot among all-rounders

India's Ravindra Jadeja reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders released on Wednesday.

Jadeja had risen to No. 1 after his excellent performance with bat and ball in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali earlier this month before losing his No. 1 spot to Jason Holder last week. Jadeja is now back on top with 385 rating points.

Jadeja's compatriot R. Ashwin held on to the third place among all-rounders and continued to be second on the bowlers' chart. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who had jumped six spots last week, remained fourth among bowlers.

India captain Rohit, India's top-ranked batter, fell a spot down to seventh in the latest Test rankings for batters. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant remained static on ninth and 10th place, respectively.

Babar Azam No. 3

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, after his glorious 196 against Australia in Karachi, gained three spots to move up to No. 5 in the rankings chart. Other star performers with the bat from the same match – Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja – have also taken a massive leap.

Rizwan has moved up six spots to be joint No. 11 alongside David Warner after his unbeaten knock of 104 in the second innings. Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44 in Karachi, moved up eleven spots to No. 13.

Kohli remains No. 2 batter in ODIs

In the ODI charts, Kohli retained his second spot even as Rohit moved down a rung to be fourth among batters. Kohli has 811 points and is placed behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also retained his top spot. Rohit, who was earlier placed third, was pushed down to fourth by South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Bumrah, the only Indian in the top 10 in the ODI bowlers' list, held on to his sixth spot but Ravindra Jadeja moved down a place to 10th alongside Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams.