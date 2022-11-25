Cricket

Ben Stokes: 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed a very rare talent

England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England’s December Test squad to face Pakistan, is a “very rare talent”.

Reuters
25 November, 2022 21:09 IST
25 November, 2022 21:09 IST
Ben Stokes backs Rehan Ahmed.

Ben Stokes backs Rehan Ahmed. | Photo Credit: AFP

England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England’s December Test squad to face Pakistan, is a “very rare talent”.

England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England’s December Test squad to face Pakistan, is a “very rare talent”.

He would become England’s youngest-ever men’s Test player should he play for his country in Rawalpindi, Multan or Karachi.

All-rounder Ahmed has featured in only three first-class matches for Leicestershire, taking nine wickets and making 195 runs across those appearances.

Stokes told Sky Sports: “We see him as one of those very rare talents, to have someone at such a young age be so noticeable with the way he bowls and the way he bats.”

But Stokes conceded that Ahmed still has much to learn and needs to be nurtured with the national team.

“We’re fully aware he’s not the finished project and I think it’s important for his inclusion not to be looked into too much.

“We see this as an opportunity to get someone as talented as Rehan into the squad and nurture him,” he added. “Who knows where he could be in two or three years’ time.

“I’m excited to have him in the squad, but if we feel we want to chuck him a Test cap, we’re in the position to do that.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us