Who is Richard Gleeson, the England bowler who dismissed Rohit, Kohli and Pant on debut?

Richard Gleeson, 34, dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant on his T20I debut for England in Edgbaston on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
09 July, 2022 20:04 IST
Richard Gleeson celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant during the second T20I in Edgbaston.

Richard Gleeson celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant during the second T20I in Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England pacer Richard Gleeson enjoyed a dream T20I debut against India, as he picked three wickets in his first spell in Edgbaston on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, featuring in his maiden international outing, dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (31) in his first over.

He began his second over with the scalp of Virat Kohli (1), who was making a comeback into the T20I setup after 140 days. Gleeson proceeded to nick off Rishabh Pant (26) off the next delivery and completed a maiden over with Hardik Pandya on strike.

Gleeson finished with figures of 4-1-15-3 - the second-best for England on T20I debut. His economy rate of 3.75 is also the joint-best for any English debutant.

Gleeson’s call-up to the T20I side for the series came after a brilliant season in the ongoing domestic T20 Vitality Blast. Playing for Lancashire Lightning, the right-arm pacer picked 23 wickets in 13 innings - the second-most in the tournament so far - as his side entered the knockouts.

Gleeson made his First-Class debut for Northamptonshire at the age of 27 against a touring Australian side in 2015/16. He made his List A and T20 debuts the next year and has not featured in a 50-over game since 2018.

Gleeson’s T20 bowling credentials include 73 wickets from 66 matches at a bowling average of 23.58 and economy of 7.96. He has also featured in the Big Bash League (Melbourne Renegades) and Bangladesh Premier League (Rangpur Riders).

Richard Gleeson stats
143 First-Class wickets across 34 matches at 21.34.
28 wickets in List-A cricket in 18 matches, at an average of 29.14.
73 T20 wickets from 66 matches, averaging 23.58.

