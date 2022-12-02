Ricky Ponting admitted to hospital during Australia vs West Indies Test in Perth: report

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to hospital, according to reports in the Australian media. He suffered a heart scare on day three of the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth.

The Channel Seven commentator left the ground around lunchtime and was not on air through the afternoon sessions.

Ponting retired from international cricket in 2012. He took over the one-day captaincy in 2002 and replaced Steve Waugh as Test captain in 2004. He went on to become Australia’s most successful skipper with 48 Test wins.

After defeat in the 2005 Ashes series in England, Ponting led Australia to a 5-0 whitewash in the return series in 2007, topping the run charts with 576 runs at an average of 82.28.

Australia won the 2003 and 2007 50-over World Cups under Ponting’s captaincy.