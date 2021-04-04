Commentator Chandra Nayadu, daughter of CK Nayudu, dead

Chandra Nayudu, daughter of India's first Test captain CK Nayudu, died on Sunday after a prolonged illness. She was 88.

Chandra, who had made a name for herself doing cricket commentary, breathed her last at her residence in Manoramaganj, former domestic cricketer and nephew Vijay Nayudu told PTI.

Chandra's first commentary stint was during a match between national champion Bombay (now Mumbai) and MCC in Indore in 1977. She had also witnessed the Golden Jubilee Test Match between India and England at the iconic Lord's in 1982 and addressed a gathering there.

READ | Sportstar Aces, Day 4: Mary Kom, Bindra, Sindhu, Srikanth honoured

However, she did not do commentary for long and retired as an English professor at a government women's college.

She had also penned a book titled 'CK Nayudu: A Daughter Remembers'.

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale condoled her demise.

"Chandra was a pioneer of women's commentary and also contributed for the growth of women's cricket in Madhya Pradesh. I remember she used to travel with the team at different places and motivate the players," he said.