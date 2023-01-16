Rishabh Pant in first social media post since accident: Surgery was a success, road to recovery has begun

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wrote a social media post on Monday, giving update on his recovery process after he got injured in a road accident on December 30.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah & government authorities for their incredible support,” tweeted Pant.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field,” he added.

Later, in another tweet, Pant thanked two men who helped him moments after the accident. “I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted,” he wrote.

Pant met with an accident after his car hit the divider near Manglore police station in Roorkee around 5:30am. According to BCCI’s statement, Rishabh had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

After initially recuperating at Max Hospital, Dehradun, he was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai to undergo “surgery and subsequent procedures”