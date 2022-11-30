Rishabh Pant: Would want to open for India in T20Is

Rishabh Pant would prefer opening the batting for India in T20Is while continuing to feature in the middle order in ODIs and Tests. “I’d want to open in T20s, No. 4-5 in ODIs and Tests. I’m already batting at No. 5,” Pant told Harsha Bhogle on Prime Video before the third ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Asked why his Test figures were better than his white-ball numbers, despite having a game that more suits the shorter formats, Pant said: “Record is just a number. My white-ball record is not bad, either. Comparison is not a part of my life. I’m just 24-25, so you can compare once I’m 30-32. There’s no logic in comparing before that.”

In 31 Tests, Pant has over 2000 runs at an average of 43.33 and strike rate of 72.66, including five hundreds and 10 fifties. He has played 66 T20Is and scored 987 runs at a strike rate of 126.54 and average of 22.43.

In the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, Dinesh Karthik started ahead of Pant in the first four games before Pant, a left-hander, made the cut against Zimbabwe and England. Pant was subsequently named the vice-captain for the three T20Is in New Zealand, where he managed just 17 runs in two matches.

In the ODI series that followed, Pant could score 25 in three matches.