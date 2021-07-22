Cricket Cricket Rishabh Pant recovers from COVID-19, joins team bio-bubble Rishabh Pant has joined the bio-bubble of the Indian team in Durham after having recovered from COVID-19. PTI 22 July, 2021 12:27 IST Rishabh Pant tested positive while he was staying in Southall at an acquaintance's place. - PTI PTI 22 July, 2021 12:27 IST India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team bio-bubble after having recovered from COVID-19 ahead of the marquee Test series against England.Pant, who had tested positive for the virus, has completed 10 days of isolation period, followed by two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-up which are mandatory before joining the team.ALSO READ - Umesh's strikes leave County Select XI reeling"Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back," the BCCI said in a tweet, along with Pant's photo, on Thursday.Pant had tested positive while he was staying at Southall at an acquaintance's place. He had developed mild symptoms and was found to be COVID-19 positive when he got tested. Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aHYcRfhsLy— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021 According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to the infection.After Pant tested positive, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had sent a cautionary letter to the Indian contingent, asking the players to avoid crowded gatherings like Wimbledon and Euro matches.The Indian team is currently playing a warm-up match against a County XI side in Durham, before the first Test of the five-match series begins on August 4 at Nottingham. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :