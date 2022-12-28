Rizwan, not in Playing XI, leads Pakistan vs New Zealand after Babar Azam falls sick

There was confusion over who was leading Pakistan on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan, not in the Pakistan Playing XI, led the team out on the field in absence of Babar Azam, who did not take the field as he was unwell.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who replaced Rizwan, was picked in the XI for the first Test in Karachi, turning out in the whites for Pakistan for the first time since January 2019. Rizwan has been without a fifty in his last 12 innings.

According to the MCC Law 24.1.2, a substitute fielder cannot be an official captain on the field, and Pakistan did not name a vice-captain for this match.

However, later in the day, there was an lbw appeal against opener Devon Conway off the bowling of Nauman Ali. It was initially given not out, but Pakistan decided to go upstairs. Interestingly, it was Sarfaraz who gestured to the umpire for the review without talking to Rizwan.

It is understood that the Pakistan team management later clarified that Sarfaraz and not Rizwan was in charge.