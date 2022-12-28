Cricket

Rizwan, not in Playing XI, leads Pakistan vs New Zealand after Babar Azam falls sick

Mohammad Rizwan, not in the Pakistan Playing XI, took over captaincy duties from Babar Azam, who did not take the field on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand as he is unwell. 

Team Sportstar
28 December, 2022 10:50 IST
28 December, 2022 10:50 IST
Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammad Rizwan, not in the Pakistan Playing XI, took over captaincy duties from Babar Azam, who did not take the field on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand as he is unwell. 

There was confusion over who was leading Pakistan on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan, not in the Pakistan Playing XI, led the team out on the field in absence of Babar Azam, who did not take the field as he was unwell.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who replaced Rizwan, was picked in the XI for the first Test in Karachi, turning out in the whites for Pakistan for the first time since January 2019. Rizwan has been without a fifty in his last 12 innings.

According to the MCC Law 24.1.2, a substitute fielder cannot be an official captain on the field, and Pakistan did not name a vice-captain for this match.

However, later in the day, there was an lbw appeal against opener Devon Conway off the bowling of Nauman Ali. It was initially given not out, but Pakistan decided to go upstairs. Interestingly, it was Sarfaraz who gestured to the umpire for the review without talking to Rizwan.

It is understood that the Pakistan team management later clarified that Sarfaraz and not Rizwan was in charge.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us