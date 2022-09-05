Cricket

IND vs PAK: Rizwan to undergo MRI scan for right leg strain sustained against India

DUBAI 05 September, 2022 12:27 IST
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in action during the Asia Cup Super 4 stage match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action during the Asia Cup Super 4 stage match against India in Dubai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan on Monday after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan’s last-over win over India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India’s 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge its loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan has already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament. 

