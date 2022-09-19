Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends live streaming info - where to watch match, squads

FOR LIVE UPDATES: INDIA LEGENDS VS NEW ZEALAND LEGENDS LIVE

India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, will face New Zealand Legends today at Indore in the Road Safety World Series.

The Indian side, who are the defending champions, began its campaign with a convincing 61-run win against South Africa Legends. The Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends though had to face a heavy defeat in its opener against the South African side.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v NZ Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played in Indore.

What are the squads for India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series match?