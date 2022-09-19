Cricket

Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends live streaming info - where to watch match, squads

India vs South Africa, Road Safety World Series 2022:  Get the live streaming and telecast details for Sachin Tendulkar’s IND Legends versus Ross Taylor’s NZ Legends match happening in Indore.

19 September, 2022 17:16 IST
Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session ahead of the Road Safety World Series.

India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, will face New Zealand Legends today at Indore in the Road Safety World Series.

The Indian side, who are the defending champions, began its campaign with a convincing 61-run win against South Africa Legends. The Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends though had to face a heavy defeat in its opener against the South African side.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v NZ Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v NZ Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played in Indore.

What are the squads for India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series match?

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma
New Zealand Legends Squad: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

