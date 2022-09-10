Cricket

Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends vs South Africa Legends live streaming info - where to watch match, squads

India vs South Africa, Road Safety World Series 2022:  Get the live streaming and telecast details for Sachin Tendulkar’s IND Legends versus Jonty Rhodes’ SA Legends match happening in Kanpur.

Team Sportstar
10 September, 2022 08:02 IST
Sachin Tendulkar will pad up as the skipper of the India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Saturday in Kanpur.

Sachin Tendulkar will pad up as the skipper of the India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Saturday in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

The Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin with Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends taking on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends at the Green Field Park in Kanpur on Saturday.

The tournament which is being hosted for the second time since 2020-21 was previously won by the India Legends.

India vs South Africa Legends LIVE Score, Road Safety Series 2022: Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Raina in action; Toss, Playing XI, streaming info

A host of former international cricketers will be lining up for the eight-team tournament which will be played between September 10 - October 1, 2022, across four venues - Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur (semifinals and final).

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the  Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v SA Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What are the squads for India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series match?

Squads: India Legends vs South Africa Legends
India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma
South Africa Squad: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn

