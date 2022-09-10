The Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin with Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends taking on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends at the Green Field Park in Kanpur on Saturday.

The tournament which is being hosted for the second time since 2020-21 was previously won by the India Legends.

A host of former international cricketers will be lining up for the eight-team tournament which will be played between September 10 - October 1, 2022, across four venues - Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur (semifinals and final).

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

Back to the 22 yards for a cause.

This time, I'm picking up my bat to spread awareness about the importance of Road Safety🚦& how each one of us has a part to play in it! pic.twitter.com/IqhYAlenGe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

At what time will the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v SA Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What are the squads for India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series match?