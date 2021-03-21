Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Live Score, Updates: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Yuvraj scores fifty, INDL set to post 150-plus

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

LIVE COMMENTARY

INDL 158/3 in 17 overs: 150th six of the tournament. 150 runs for India. Kulasekara's round-the-wicket approach does nothing to stop the Indian charge. THIS IS A MASSACRE! Yusuf completes his fifty with a six. STAND. AND. DELIVER.

INDL 138/3 in 16 overs: Sri Lanka bowlers are being sent on a leather hunt! Four from Yuvraj to bring up his fifty. He holds his pose for a while for the shutterbugs after he goes downtown. Yusuf frees his arms next. Two cracking sixes from the flamboyant right-hander brings up the fifty-run stand. As if those weren't enough, he opens the face of his bat to score another boundary off a yorker! Dilshan has been left totally flabbergasted. There is literally nothing that is seemingly working against the duo. Time for another break!

INDL 116/3 in 15 overs: Yusuf greets Maharoof, who has been quite economical, thus far, with a flick down fine leg for a four. Yuvraj, meanwhile, continues to saunter towards yet another fifty. The projected score is 155.

INDL 108/3 in 14 overs: Bowling change from Sri Lanka. Weeraratne has been introduced into the attack. He has proven to be quite expensive in the tournament, thus far. Can he spring up a surprise today? No. Yuvraj has launched him into outer space off the very first ball. And another... Yusuf Pathan gets a lifeline as Jayasinghe lets one burst through his fingers and over the ropes. 74m maximum, reads the scoreboard. This is the most expensive over of the innings with 16 runs coming from it. 100 up.

INDL 92/3 in 13 overs: Sloppy work in the deep, this time, from Kulasekara as he slips and falls. Easy pickings for Yuvraj! Dhammika doesn't look too happy. Yusuf follows it up with another boundary towards deep backward square leg.

INDL 83/3 in 12 overs: Will Yusuf come out all guns blazing? Only time will tell... Sri Lanka lets go of a wonderful opportunity as a direct hit wouldn't even have seen Yusuf anywhere in the frame. However, Dilshan and Co. have managed to slam the brakes on the run flow somehow.

INDL 78/3 in 11 overs: Close! A beautiful yorker from Maharoof almost sees Yuvraj chop one onto the sticks. But... but... but... They have the bigger fish in the net! The captain goes. Tendulkar, looking to scoop, gets a top-edge. The pace on the ball wasn't enough to clear the wicketkeeper, who takes a fine catch.

INDL 77/2 in 10 overs: Dilshan decides to take matter into his own hands post the tactical break. AND... BOOM! You just cannot bowl short to Yuvraj. Two pull shots. Two sixes. Vintage Yuvi stuff! The second maximum had landed on a broadcast crew member's camera. Wonder how it escaped without a scratch...

INDL 63/2 in 9 overs: Maharoof bowling short-of-good length deliveries to frustrate Yuvraj. Only four runs come off this over as we head into a strategic timeout!

INDL 59/2 in 8 overs: The crowd's going crazy every time SRT10 is taking strike... Sri Lanka has been excellent on the field through the course of this tournament. After Chamara Silva's incredible catches in the last outing, Jayasuriya pulls off a diving effort in the boundary now to save two runs. Tendulkar ends the over on a high with a chip over the infield to bring up yet another four.

INDL 52/2 in 7 overs: Tendulkar looks unhappy with himself as he gets beaten on the drive. Jayasuriya is putting up a good show here. Yuvraj eases things a bit with a boundary as the fifty comes up for the India Legends.

INDL 46/2 in 6 overs: Yuvraj joins the party as he utilises the pace on offer from Dhammika to split the fielders at mid-on and mid-wicket with a wristy flick. The 37-year-old, however, bounces back well to stick to the right channels and avoid conceding further runs in the over.

INDL 42/2 in 5 overs: Badrinath welcomes Jayasuriya with a boundary. The former Sri Lanka opener, however, has his revenge off the very next ball as he traps the right-handed batsman plumb in front. Tendulkar, in the meantime, continues the onslaught with a glorious straight drive.

INDL 31/1 in 4 overs: Dilshan comes into the attack. He is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament, thus far. Tendulkar, however, couldn't care less as he hammers two back-to-back boundaries much to the joy of the crowd.

INDL 20/1 in 3 overs: Herath strikes! Sehwag, immediately after dispatching one into the stands, plays for the turn but this goes straight on to crash into the off-stump. S Badrinath comes to the crease.

INDL 12/0 in 2 overs: The cries of "Sachin, Sachin" rent the air as the Master Blaster creams one through cover. Goosebumps! Russell, down with a hamstring injury, gets some treatment.

INDL 4/0 after 1 over: Out come the Sri Lankan players. Sehwag to take strike. Herath to start proceedings with the new ball. Tendulkar's first scoring shot is a boundary through covers.

Teams:

India Legends (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha (w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends (Playing XI): Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath



TOSS UPDATE: Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to field.

INDIA'S ROAD TO THE FINAL

Opponents Match Description Date Result West Indies Legends 1st Match March 7, 2020 Won by 7 wickets SRI LANKA LEGENDS 3rd Match March 10, 2020 Won by 5 wickets Bangladesh Legends 5th Match March 5, 2021 Won by 10 wickets England Legends 9th Match March 9, 2021 Lost by 6 runs South Africa Legends 13th Match March 13, 2021 Won by 56 runs West Indies Legends Semi Final 1 March 17, 2021 Won by 12 runs

SRI LANKA'S ROAD TO THE FINAL

Opponents Match Description Date Result INDIA LEGENDS 3rd Match March 10, 2020 Lost by 5 wickets West Indies Legends 6th Match March 6, 2021 Won by 5 wickets South Africa Legends 8th Match March 8, 2021 Won by 9 wickets Bangladesh Legends 10th Match March 10, 2021 Won by 42 runs England Legends 14th Match Match 14, 2021 Won by 6 wickets South Africa Legends Semi Final 2 March 19, 2021 Won by 8 wickets

MORE FROM OUR COVERAGE OF THE ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES:

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

SQUADS

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Sachithra Senanayake, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Warnapura