Robin Marlar, former Sussex captain, dies aged 91

Robin Marlar, the former Sussex captain, MCC president, died at the age of 91 on Friday. Marlar was a regular contributor of Sportstar magazine in the 1980s.

Marlar, an offspinner, claimed 970 wickets in a first-class career that spanned 18 seasons. In a statement, Sussex confirmed that Marlar had died at Epsom General Hospital on September 30, surrounded by his family. Earlier this month, he had attended the Memorial Event for Ted Dexter in the Long Room at Lord’s in which "he had been in magnificent form, upbraiding Sir Andrew Strauss about the High Performance Review and holding court in the style as only he could.

"He took a passionate and lifelong interest in the county club of his birth and visited the ground in August this year for a memorable day, in the boardroom, with Mike Griffith and Johnny Barclay, all three MCC presidents and Sussex captains," the statement added.

He was president of the MCC in 2006 where he pioneered the club’s work in Afghanistan. He was Chairman of Sussex County Cricket Club in 1996 and 1997, when he paved the way for the golden age of Sussex Cricket that led to the first Championship win in 2003 and further titles in 2006 and 2007.