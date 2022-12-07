Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batter to hit 500 sixes in international cricket, second after Gayle

India captain Rohit Sharma become the second batter in the world and the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in international cricket during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Rohit reached the feat in his 428th match to surpass West Indies legend Chris Gayle who reached the mark in his 447th international match and was the first batter to cross the mark.

Rohit walked out to bat no. 9 in India’s 272-run chase after suffering a thumb injury during the first innings. Rohit smashed his 500th six in the 49th over off Mahmudullah over deep mid-wicket and followed up with another maximum in the over.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, is also the leading six-hitter in the T20I format and is the fourth-leading six-hitter in ODI cricket behind Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Sanath Jayasuriya.