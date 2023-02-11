Rohit Sharma after India win in Nagpur: Happy with my performance after missing many Tests with injuries

India captain Rohit Sharma was content with his performance on his return to the side during a thumping innings and 132-run win over Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Saturday.

Playing at his hometown in Nagpur, Rohit set up India’s innings with a sensational century (120) after the host dismissed Australia for 177 in the first innings. Rohit, who took over the leadership duties in late 2021, was only leading India in his third Test as skipper - missing eight out of the last 10 Tests due to multiple injuries and COVID-19 concerns.

The 35-year-old racked up his ninth Test ton and first against Australia as India posted a 400-run total. Incidentally, Rohit also became the first Indian captain to notch up a century across all formats.

Speaking about his comeback and performance in the Test at the post-match chat, Rohit said: “Very important [big score] at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. Was unfortunate that I had to miss a few Tests because of injuries but I’m happy to be back. Since I was appointed Test captain, have played just two Tests. Got Covid in England, missed South Africa, got a freak injury against Bangladesh.”

Barring the lower-order fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, none of the other top-order batters was able to match up with Rohit’s application on a testing surface that aided spin.

“In the last few years, the kind of pitches we are playing on in India, you need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs. I’ve grown up playing a lot in Mumbai on surfaces that turn a lot. You need to be slightly unorthodox as well, use your feet. Need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that difference could be whatever suits you - using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping,” Rohit elaborated on his approach.

While Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-for in the first innings, Rohit acknowledged the impact of seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami, who picked up the first two wickets (Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner) of the Test.

“It was the first two overs from the seamers [created impact] - starting a game like that puts you in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that,” Rohit remarked.

India and Australia will now head to Delhi where they will meet for the second Test from next Friday.