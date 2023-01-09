Cricket

Rohit Sharma: I have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023

Y. B. Sarangi
India skipper Rohit Sharma speaks during a Press conference ahead of the India-Sri Lanka first ODI in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | THE HINDU

While the focus is on the ODI World Cup at home, India skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t planned on giving up the T20 format.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that even though workload management is important, he has not decided to give up T20 cricket.

Ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit said some players, including him, needed a break.

“It was made clear in the past that it’s a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys it’s not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches. So we decided on looking at some players’ workload. We wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that category,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference here on Monday.

“We have only six T20Is, three are over. So we’ll manage to look after those boys till the Indian Premier League (IPL), but certainly, I’ve not decided to give up the format.”

Rohit regretted that pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback was delayed.

“It was a very unfortunate incident with him. The poor guy has been working really hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Just when he got back to his full fitness and started bowling, in the last two days he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back. It is nothing major. We need to be very careful with him. He had a major injury before the World Cup,” said Rohit.

The Indian captain said while ‘form is important, but a format is also important’ while picking players.

