Rohit Sharma sent for scans after hurting thumb during IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

India Captain Rohit Sharma was sent to the hospital on Wednesday for scans after suffering a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

07 December, 2022 12:21 IST
India Captain Rohit Sharma has been sent to the hospital for scans after suffering a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the second over when Anamul Haque fended a Mohammed Siraj length ball to the cordon, where Rohit dropped the catch at second slip and left the field afterwards. Rajat Patidar was out to sub for him.

India trails Bangladesh 0-1 in the three-match ODI series.

India begins the tour of Bangladesh with three ODIs in Mirpur on December 4, 7 and 10, after which it plays two Tests in Chattogram (December 14-18) and Mirpur (December 22-26).

India is currently in fourth place in the WTC standings, and has a good chance of making the final should it win its remaining six Tests in the cycle. The Bangladesh Tests will be followed by four against Australia early next year.

