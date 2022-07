India captain Rohit Sharma (3443) overtook New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3399) on Saturday to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Rohit achieved the feat during the first T20I against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium. His 44-ball 64 helped set up a convincing 68-run win over the host side.

Rohit also holds the records for most hundreds in T20 Internationals. The flamboyant right-handed opener, who has played 129 T20Is, jointly holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred as well.