Rohit Sharma recovers from COVID-19, hits Edgbaston nets

Indian captain Rohit Sharma out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19. He will now be available for the limited-overs opener against England in Southampton on Thursday.

Rohit missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England after he tested positive on day two of the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

Rohit also had a nets session in Edgbaston on Sunday and will be unavailable for tonight's T20 warm-up match against Northamptonshire.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post COVID-19.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

With inputs from PTI