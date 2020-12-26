Cricket

Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most-capped player across formats

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan is Ross Taylor's 438th international match.

26 December, 2020 08:28 IST

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. - TWITTER (@BlackCaps)

Ross Taylor on Saturday became New Zealand’s most capped player across all three formats.

Taylor achieved the feat when he stepped out for the first Test against Pakistan, which is being played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. This is Taylor’s 438th match for the New Zealand cricket team.

“Out comes @RossLTaylor, now New Zealand’s most capped player across all three formats with 438 matches,” Blackcaps tweeted after the dismissal opener Tom Blundell.

 

Daniel Vettori held this record with 437 appearances to his name for New Zealand. The third player on the list is Brendon McCullum (432 matches), followed by Stephen Fleming (395).

