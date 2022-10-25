Cricket

Roy back in England ODI squad for Australia tour after T20 snub

Opening batter Jason Roy has been named in the England squad for its one-day tour of Australia after being omitted from the T20 team currently taking part in the World Cup.

Reuters
25 October, 2022 16:01 IST
England’s Jason Roy in action.

England’s Jason Roy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood join Test captain Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international one-day cricket, in being omitted as they begin preparations for the test trip to Pakistan in December.

Roy, who was an integral part of the England side who won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil, was dropped from the T20 side after a run of poor international form and a lack of runs for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer.

With limited-overs captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Jonny Bairstow injured, it seems likely Roy will open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia which begins on Nov. 17 in Adelaide.

There are recalls for Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped in the 50-over format, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s World Cup squad.

Both Billings and Vince most recently featured in a one-day international in July 2021 while neither has played a white-ball game for England since a deciding T20 against the West Indies in January.

