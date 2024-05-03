MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes Playoffs lifeline with win over unsettled Gujarat Titans at home

Defeat would leave Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinging to the thinnest of threads in its quest for the Indian Premier League 2024 Playoffs.

Published : May 03, 2024 19:15 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli (l) with captain Faf du Plessis (r) and Dinesh Karthik during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli (l) with captain Faf du Plessis (r) and Dinesh Karthik during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli (l) with captain Faf du Plessis (r) and Dinesh Karthik during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Having notched up wins in its last two fixtures, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has kept its IPL playoff hopes alive. RCB will strive to keep the momentum going with a good result against Gujarat Titans (GT) here on Saturday.

RCB holds sway, having gotten past the same opponent last week at Ahmedabad. The victory was set up by a brilliant unbeaten 41-ball 100 from Will Jacks, with Virat Kohli (70 n.o.) playing the supporting role.

Unlike many other sides, RCB has not been able to take full advantage of home conditions. Faf du Plessis and his men have managed only one positive result in four games held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar Reddy says his role in power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad is to anchor innings till 13th-14th over

Jacks believes that RCB is now well poised to do well at home, given that its batters have found form. “We do not want to focus on our losing record here. Because of the playing conditions, it is hard to have home advantage here. The pitches are good and the boundaries are small. If a batter gets going, it is hard to stop. Now that our batters are in form, we can hopefully finish our home games strongly,” Jacks said.

The city welcomed a long-awaited spell of rain on Friday, even if it mildly disrupted the training schedule of the teams. The skies cleared up later, allowing players to get a hit under lights.

Much like RCB, GT is teetering on the edge of elimination. With eight points from 10 matches, the visitor needs to get on a winning streak to push for a playoff spot. GT must address its bowling woes, having conceded 200-plus scores in its last two outings.

