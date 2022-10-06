Ruturaj Gaikwad makes ODI debut for India against South Africa

Right hand batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to make his ODI debut for India after being picked in the starting eleven for the 1st match against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE BLOG

The 25-year-old Gaikwad, who hails from Pune, had made his international debut in July 2021 in a 2nd T20I of a three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo, scoring 21 runs off 18 balls.

🎥 A round of applause as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debuts. 👏👏



Go well! 👍



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/d65WZUUDh2#TeamIndia | #INDvSApic.twitter.com/h5mThKwkoS — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

Gaikwad was a member of the India A squad which recently clean swept New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

Gaikwad made his first-class debut for Maharashtra against Jharkhand in 2016. In his debut List A season in 2017, he was the third-highest run scorer in Vijay Hazare with 444 runs.

However, the right-handed batter came into the limelight with a sensational IPL season for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings in 2021 in which he scored 635 runs in 16 matches.