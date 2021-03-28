Cricket Cricket S Badrinath tests positive for COVID-19 after Tendulkar, Yusuf Badrinath recently played in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur and is the third player from the India Legends team to test positive for the virus. Team Sportstar 28 March, 2021 17:01 IST Former India batsman, S. Badrinath, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. - B. Velankanni Raj Team Sportstar 28 March, 2021 17:01 IST Former India batsman, S. Badrinath, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, he announced that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19 "I have been taking all the necessary precautions and getting tested regularly," Badrinath announced on Twitter. " However, I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will be following all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take the needful action as per advice from my physician." pic.twitter.com/AxENOkwouw— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 28, 2021 Badrinath recently played in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur and is the third player from the India Legends team to test positive for the virus. On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had tested positive. Watch the curtain raiser of the Sportstar Aces Awards 2021. Sportstar's editor, Ayon Sengupta and members of the jury take us through the selection process, the nominees this year and why this edition of the awards, happening while the country deals with a pandemic, is just that tiny bit more special than the others. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.