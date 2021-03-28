S Badrinath tests positive for COVID-19 after Tendulkar, Yusuf

Former India batsman, S. Badrinath, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, he announced that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.

"I have been taking all the necessary precautions and getting tested regularly," Badrinath announced on Twitter. " However, I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will be following all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take the needful action as per advice from my physician."

Badrinath recently played in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur and is the third player from the India Legends team to test positive for the virus. On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had tested positive.