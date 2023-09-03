MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score: Australia looks for third win on the trot

Live score from the third T20I match between South Africa and Australia, being played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa.

Sep 03, 2023

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Follow the live coverage of the third T20I between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard below.

Keep scrolling for updates:

South Africa squad
Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
Australia squad
Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff
SA vs AUS 3rd T20I LIVE STREAMING
The third T20I between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 3.

