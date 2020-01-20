SA vs Eng, 4th Test: Bavuma recalled to Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma has been recalled to an expanded South Africa squad for the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers.

Bavuma missed the Boxing Day Test through injury and was not selected for the next two despite the Proteas' obvious struggles in the batting department.

Having been told to return to domestic cricket and make his mark, the 29-year-old duly delivered with a superb 180 for the Lions against the Dolphins last week, his highest first-class score, and is likely to return to the South Africa XI in Johannesburg.

Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen and Andile Phehlukwayo have also been included in the squad, with South Africa on the verge of going 2-1 down in the series with England poised to win the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Hendricks and Phehlukwayo will fight it out to replace the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad for the fourth Test: