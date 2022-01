South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Fantasy Team Picks

India will look to bounce back during the second of three One-Day Internationals against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

SA vs IND PREDICTED XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

SA vs IND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Tabraiz Shamsi

Team Composition: SA 4:7 IND Credits left: 0.5

SA vs IND SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav

SA vs IND WIN PROBABILITY

India (57%)

WHERE TO WATCH SA vs IND, 1st ODI LIVE?

The second of three ODIs between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 2pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.