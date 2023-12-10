MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info

SA vs IND, Live Score: Catch the live commentary, scores and updates from the 1st T20I between South Africa and India in Durban.

Updated : Dec 10, 2023 18:27 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Matthew Wade during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and Australia.
FILE PHOTO: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Matthew Wade during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Matthew Wade during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between South Africa and India at Kingsmead, Durban.

  • December 10, 2023 18:10
    Not the best news to start the evening from Durban!
  • December 10, 2023 18:09
    PREVIEW

    South Africa and India will both be testing their depth when they meet in two white-ball series, starting with a Twenty20 international at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday. 

    Three T20 matches will be followed by three One-Day Internationals during a tour which is a financial lifesaver for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

    The cash-strapped host stands to earn in excess of a billion rand ($53 million), mainly from TV rights, which is far in excess of income from any other incoming tours. 

    “It will obviously help us balance the books but it is not just us, every country needs India, purely based on the broadcast revenues,” said Pholetsi Moseki, chief executive of CSA.

    Both teams will be without key players for the white-ball games, ahead of two World Test Championship matches later in the tour.

    South Africa’s ODI and Test captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss all the limited overs matches.

    - AFP

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below

    IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey

    Both teams have called on fresh faces for the white-ball games with regulars rested ahead of two World Test Championship matches later in the tour.

  • December 10, 2023 18:05
    A new challenge awaits!
  • December 10, 2023 18:00
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between South Africa and India at Kingsmead, Durban. Stay Tuned for all live updates, scores and commentary.

Related Topics

India vs South Africa /

South Africa /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG -W Live Score: India v England 3rd women’s T20 preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guwahati Masters: Ashwini-Tanisha pair beats Taipei duo to win Super 100 title
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Renegades vs Scorchers BBL match abandoned due to unsafe pitch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League
    PTI
  5. West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs ENG -W Live Score: India v England 3rd women’s T20 preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guwahati Masters: Ashwini-Tanisha pair beats Taipei duo to win Super 100 title
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment