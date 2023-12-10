India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info

PREVIEW

South Africa and India will both be testing their depth when they meet in two white-ball series, starting with a Twenty20 international at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Three T20 matches will be followed by three One-Day Internationals during a tour which is a financial lifesaver for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The cash-strapped host stands to earn in excess of a billion rand ($53 million), mainly from TV rights, which is far in excess of income from any other incoming tours.

“It will obviously help us balance the books but it is not just us, every country needs India, purely based on the broadcast revenues,” said Pholetsi Moseki, chief executive of CSA.

Both teams will be without key players for the white-ball games, ahead of two World Test Championship matches later in the tour.

South Africa’s ODI and Test captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss all the limited overs matches.

- AFP

