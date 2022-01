South Africa releases Rabada from ODI squad for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released fast bowler Kagiso Rabada from its ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India which begins at Boland Park on Wednesday.

Rabada has been released from the squad on Tuesday with an eye on managing his workload ahead of the Proteas' tour of New Zealand next month.

The 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker of the Test series with 20 wickets from three matches as South Africa rallied from behind to clinch the series 2-1.

The home side has not called in a replacement, however, spin bowler George Linde has been retained from the Test squad for the limited-overs series.

READ: IPL 2022: K.L. Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis to play for Lucknow

South Africa ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, George Linde.

READ: SA vs IND, 1st ODI: South Africa ponders extra all-rounder against India

READ: K. L. Rahul: Leadership role in Tests will be an exciting challenge

India ODI squad

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Jayant Yadav.

Series Schedule