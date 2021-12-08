Gill, Jadeja, Axar unlikely to be available for South Africa tour

A shin injury has sidelined Shubman Gill for at least eight weeks while spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are also unlikely to be unavailable for India’s tour to South Africa, scheduled to start on December 16.



Sportstar understands that coupled with blows he copped on his ankle and elbow during India’s second Test versus New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Gill has been diagnosed with a stress-related injury on his shin. As a result, the medical staff of the Indian cricket team has informed the team management and selection panel that the promising batter cannot be considered for selection.



In fact, Gill could even be out of contention for the limited-overs series versus West Indies, scheduled to start on February 6.

Besides, Jadeja and Axar both are understood to have developed injuries during the New Zealand series, which may make them doubtful starters in South Africa. The selection panel, which is likely to announce the squad, may thus have to look for alternatives as a back-up spinner to Ravichandran Ashwin.



The BCCI had last week announced Jadeja missed the Wankhede Test due to a “right forearm” injury. It is understood both Jadeja and Axar have been advised month-long rest. It would force the selectors in quandary over their selection.



With India scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa, the selectors are likely to pick a combined squad consisting of 18 to 20 players.