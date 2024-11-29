Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.
TOSS
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.
PLAYING XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs fifties drive South Africa’s lead past 350
- Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Liren starts with Nf3; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
- IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Date, time, venue, where to watch India v Pakistan Under-19 match
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Ravi Teja four-fer, Rayudu-Tilak stand help Hyderabad to facile win over Bihar
- India vs Prime Minister’s XI: Rohit, Gill in focus ahead of Pink-Ball Test vs Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE