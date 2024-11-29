 />
Live

SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs fifties drive South Africa’s lead past 350

SA vs SL: Catch the live score and updates from Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

Updated : Nov 29, 2024 14:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs, front, misplays a delivery as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches on during the third day of the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, front, misplays a delivery as Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis watches on during the third day of the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, front, misplays a delivery as Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis watches on during the third day of the first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

TOSS

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .

