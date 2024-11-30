Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.
TOSS
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.
PLAYING XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND in early trouble as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre fall
- World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 5: Gukesh forces Ding Liren to think in French Defense game
- SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Chandimal holds one end, South Africa four wickets away from win at Lunch
- Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha pair reach finals
- NBA Cup: Anthony Edwards, Wolves edge Clippers; Lakers lose to Thunder
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE