SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Chandimal holds one end, South Africa four wickets away from win at Lunch

SA vs SL: Catch live score and updates from Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 15:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (front) dismissed Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth day of the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday.
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (front) dismissed Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth day of the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (front) dismissed Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth day of the first Test at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at Kingsmead, Durban.

TOSS

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to field first.

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 network .

Related Topics

South Africa /

Sri Lanka

