South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in the third T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium. The last T20I will be the series decider as both the teams have won one game each and the winner takes all Johannesburg on Tuesday

Which TV channel will telecast SA vs WI 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch SA vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming online?

The third T20I between South Africa and WI will be streamed LIVE on FanCode.

At what time will SA vs WI 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for SA vs WI 3rd T20I?

The toss for the third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

When will SA vs WI 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Saturday, March 28.

Where will SA vs WI 3rd T20I be held?

The third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.