Saba Karim quits as BCCI General Manager

Saba Karim has resigned as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) general manager of cricket operations.

It is understood that Karim submitted his resignation ahead of the board's apex council meeting on Friday. Karim's exit from the BCCI comes a week after the board accepted Rahul Johri's resignation. Details of Karim's exit and about his successor haven't been disclosed yet. The Board’s Chief Financial Officer Santosh Rangnekar had also resigned last year after the new office-bearers, headed by president Sourav Ganguly, took charge.

The former India wicketkeeper was appointed as General Manager (Cricket Operations) in 2017. The General Manager’s post had been lying vacant since the resignation of M.V. Sridhar in September, 2017, over the issue of conflict of interest. Sridhar passed away on October 30.