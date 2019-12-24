Sachin Tendulkar set to deliver 2020 Pataudi Memorial Lecture

The BCCI awards will be held in Mumbai on January 12, and it has been learned that former India captain Sachin Tendulkar will deliver the 7th Annual Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Memorial Lecture.

The lecture, which was started by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013, was established to honour the former Indian captain, who died in 2011. The inaugural lecture was delivered by former captain of the Indian cricket team Sunil Gavaskar on February 20, 2013, at the Taj Coromandel hotel in Chennai.

“We had requested Sachin to deliver the lecture and he has agreed,” one of the Board officials confirmed.

In 2018, former England captain, Kevin Pietersen, had delivered the lecture in Bengaluru. In the past Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Farokh Engineer have delivered the lecture.