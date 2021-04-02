Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, six days after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Tendulkar, who was in home isolation announced on Twitter that he had been hospitalised as a safety measure, on the advice of doctors. He said he was looking forward to returning home soon.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

Along with Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27. They had participated in the Road Safety World Series, playing for India Legends.

Even former India Test player S. Badrinath had tested positive for the virus. Tendulkar had led the India Legends team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur.