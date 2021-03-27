Cricket Cricket Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19 India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. Tendulkar recently took part in the inaugural Road Safety World Series in Raipur, where he led India Legends to the title. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 10:22 IST Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for coronavirus. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Team Sportstar 27 March, 2021 10:22 IST India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. "I've been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," Tendulkar wrote on social media platform Twitter on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dOlq7KkM3G— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2021 Tendulkar added that his symptoms were mild and that no one else in his family had been affected.Tendulkar recently took part in the inaugural Road Safety World Series in Raipur, where he led India Legends to the title. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.