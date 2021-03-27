Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. "I've been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," Tendulkar wrote on social media platform Twitter on Saturday.

Tendulkar added that his symptoms were mild and that no one else in his family had been affected.

Tendulkar recently took part in the inaugural Road Safety World Series in Raipur, where he led India Legends to the title.