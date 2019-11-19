Cricket Cricket Tendulkar raises awareness for brain development in Kathmandu A UNICEF ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a game of cricket with the Nepal women’s team during his stay. PTI Kathmandu 19 November, 2019 12:26 IST Sachin Tendulkar, with Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, at Kathmandu. - PTI PTI Kathmandu 19 November, 2019 12:26 IST Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was here on a three-day trip to raise awareness for the UNICEF Nepal’s ‘Bat for Brain Development’ campaign.A UNICEF ambassador, Tendulkar engaged in a game of cricket with the Nepal women’s team, visited the famous Pashupati Temple and met the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, during his stay.READ: Wet pink ball practice for Bangladesh“Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal. Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world. @unicef_nepal,” Tendulkar tweeted. Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal.Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world.@unicef_nepal https://t.co/NVQ5mVgnFl— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 17, 2019 Tendulkar was appointed UNICEF’s first brand ambassador for South Asia, in November 2013, and he put his weight behind several issues including empowering girls through sports. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.