Tendulkar raises awareness for brain development in Kathmandu

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was here on a three-day trip to raise awareness for the UNICEF Nepal’s ‘Bat for Brain Development’ campaign.

A UNICEF ambassador, Tendulkar engaged in a game of cricket with the Nepal women’s team, visited the famous Pashupati Temple and met the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, during his stay.

READ: Wet pink ball practice for Bangladesh

“Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal. Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world. @unicef_nepal,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery.



I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal.

Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world.@unicef_nepal https://t.co/NVQ5mVgnFl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 17, 2019

Tendulkar was appointed UNICEF’s first brand ambassador for South Asia, in November 2013, and he put his weight behind several issues including empowering girls through sports.