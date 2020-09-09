Cricket Cricket Demoted Salman Butt refuses to play for second division squad Pakistan’s former captain lost his cool when the newly appointed Central Punjab head coach told him to lead the division two side in the national T20 championship. PTI Karachi 09 September, 2020 16:29 IST Pakistan's Salman Butt had served a five-year ban between for the spot-fixing scandal that broke out on Pakistan’s tour to England in 2010. - Getty Images PTI Karachi 09 September, 2020 16:29 IST Pakistan’s former captain Salman Butt has refused to play in the upcoming National T20 Championship after being told he had been demoted to the division two Central Punjab squad.The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his cool when the newly appointed Central Punjab head coach, Shahid Anwar, told Butt he should lead the division two side in the national T20 championship as there was no place for him in the division one team.“Salman asked Shahid Anwar the logic behind this, especially when the top three batsmen of Central Punjab division one team, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, were not available due to various reasons.READ | ICC Rankings: Dawid Malan displaces Babar Azam from top spot in T20Is “Salman also reminded Anwar that he had been the top three scorers of the national T20 tournament for the last three seasons and his team had twice appeared in the final while once also winning it,” a source aware of the developments said.Umar, Salman, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar and the uncapped Imran Butt were the leading run-scorers for Central Punjab last season in domestic cricket with the team also winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.Umar is presently serving a suspension, Shehzad is injured while Babar has been permitted by the board to remain in England to play the T20 Blast for Somerset. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos