Unwell Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Thursday underwent the COVID-19 test after he got ill and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl, ruling him out of the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton.

“England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for coronavirus earlier today,” the statement added, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England’s intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England’s preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8.

The Tests will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.