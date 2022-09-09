Sandeep Patil to contest for president’s post in Mumbai Cricket Association polls

Former India international Sandeep Patil has decided to contest for the position of the president in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s upcoming elections on September 28.

“I have decided to contest for the president’s position because I thought as a cricketer whatever I am today, it is because of the MCA, so it is my last effort I would say - because I am no more young - to serve MCA if elected,” Patil told Sportstar.

In 1996, Patil, who was then the coach of the Indian team, won as the managing committee member of the MCA. In the past, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ajit Wadekar contested for the MCA president’s position but could win the elections.

The MCA is currently led by Dr Vijay Patil. Quite a few former cricketers are currently into cricket administration. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny is the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Patil, a former India cricketer, was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and even coached the Indian team later. He also served as the chairman of the national selection committee and also the head of the National Cricket Academy.

In his international career, Patil featured in 29 Tests and amassed 1588 runs. His iconic ODI feat remains the 1983 World Cup semifinal against England, where he scored an unbeaten 51 to guide the Kapil Dev-led side to the final. In 45 ODIs that he played, Patil scored 1005 runs.

In 2019 too, his name was zeroed in on for the MCA top post, but Patil - who was also a commentator for the regional channel of Star Sports - had excused himself to avoid any conflict of interest.