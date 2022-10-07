Cricket

Sanju Samson after India’s loss: Fell short of just two shots

While Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 86 during a tricky Indian run-chase against South Africa in the first ODI, the wicketkeeper-batter said he might have missed a trick or two in closing the match.

Rakesh Rao
LUCKNOW 07 October, 2022 19:24 IST
India needed 30 runs in the final over and a late surge from Sanju Samson was not enough to close the chase.

“In the end, we fell short of finding two big hits - a six and a four.” That’s how Sanju Samson chose to sum up India’s nine-run defeat to South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

During a media interaction, Samson said, “We knew (Tabraiz) Shamsi was left with an over and he could be targeted. He had proved expensive and I was confident of hitting four sixes if we needed even 24 runs in the final over.

As it turned out, India needed 30 runs off the final over bowled by Shamsi. After a wide ball, Samson raised the excitement by hitting 6, 4, 4 but thereafter managed 0, 4, 1 as 20 runs came off Shamsi’s over. In eight overs, the left-arm spinner conceded 89 runs for the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Samson’s late charge in vain as South Africa wins 1st ODI by nine runs

in fact, it was the 39th over - bowled by Kagiso Rabada - that almost put the match beyond India. Rabada conceded only seven runs and got the wicket of Avesh Khan. More significantly, Samson did not get the strike in this crucial over.

“I missed a trick or two. I did make 80+ runs but I faltered in the end. Though we did well, there was a lesson to learn. Next time, in a similar situation, I will try to do better,” was how this soon-to-be-28 wicketkeeper-batter chose to put it.

About his batting, Samson said, “I like to spend time at the crease, it becomes even more special when you don the India colours. Overall, I am satisfied with my batting.”

