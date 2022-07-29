The All-India Senior Selection Committee named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series.

According to a statement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, “KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.”

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0.