Cricket

Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India’s T20I squad

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the Indian team won 3-0 against the West Indies.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 17:33 IST
29 July, 2022 17:33 IST
Another opportunity for Sanju Samson.

Another opportunity for Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the Indian team won 3-0 against the West Indies.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series.

According to a statement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, “KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.”

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0.

India squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us