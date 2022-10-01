Cricket

Sarfaraz Khan hits hundred in Irani Cup against Saurashtra

Sarfaraz’s hundred here comes close on the heels of his match-winning 127 for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Coimbatore two weeks ago.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 15:57 IST
01 October, 2022 15:57 IST
West Zone’s Sarfaraz Khan in action against South Zone on the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore.

West Zone’s Sarfaraz Khan in action against South Zone on the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Sarfaraz Khan struck a 92-ball 100 hundred for Rest of India on Day 1 of the Irani Cup match against Saurashtra in Rajkot on Saturday. He reached the landmark with a boundary. Sarfaraz’s first-class average is currently over 82. Meanwhile, his batting partner and Rest of India captain Hanuma Vihari struck a fifty off 88 balls as Saurashtra bowlers wilted under the pressure.

His purple patch with the bat was instrumental in Mumbai reaching the last Ranji Trophy final, where it lost to Madhya Pradesh. In fact, Sarfaraz became the first batter to score 900-plus runs  in successive tournaments. Sarfaraz scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 edition of Ranji Trophy and recorded 982 runs last season.

