South African bowler Whitehead picks up all 10 wickets in a first-class innings Left-arm spinner Sean Whitehead picked up all 10 wickets in an innings in a first-class contest between Eastern Storm and South Western Districts in Oudtshoorn, South Africa. Reuters 21 November, 2021 10:48 IST Whitehead's figures are the second-best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa. - Getty Images Reuters 21 November, 2021 10:48 IST Spin-bowling all-rounder Sean Whitehead achieved the rare feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match, in the process registering the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket.Whitehead, who represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, finished with a superb 10 for 36 to help South Western Districts bowl Eastern Storm out for 65 in a chase of 186 in Division two of the 4-Day Franchise Series.ALSO READ - Paine: Langer wanted me to continue as captainThe 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant match overall, taking 5 for 64 in the Easterns' first innings and contributing 66 and 45 with the bat as his side wrapped up a 120-run victory on the third day of its clash at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.Whitehead's figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa behind leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10 for 26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906.Brief scoresSouth Western Districts 242 (du Plooy 91, Whitehead 66, Posthumus 3 for 10, Snyman 3 for 40) and 193 (du Plooy 85, Whitehead 45, August 3 for 21) beat Easterns 250 (Masondo 63, Koopman 60, Whitehead 5 for 64) and 65 (Whitehead 10 for 36) by 120 runs.