Cricket Cricket Security tightened around NZ women's team in England after threat New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Reuters 21 September, 2021 07:00 IST England earlier withdrew its men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned its tour of the country amid security concerns. - Getty Images Reuters 21 September, 2021 07:00 IST Security has been tightened around New Zealand's women's cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a One-Day International against England in Leicester on Tuesday.England earlier withdrew its men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned its tour of the country amid security concerns.New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).READ: England pulls out of Pakistan tourThe www.espncricinfo.com website reported that a member of the New Zealand team management was told a bomb would be placed at the team hotel."As has been reported, the ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC," the NZ Cricket statement said."Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible. The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted."England leads the five match series 2-0. Read more stories on Cricket.