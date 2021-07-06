Seven members of England men's team test positive for COVID-19

Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.

Those who have contracted the virus will now self-isolate from July 4 following the UK Government's quarantine protocol. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.



The six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan, starting on Wednesday with the first ODI in Cardiff, was still going ahead.

England planned to name a new squad on Tuesday to be captained by Ben Stokes.

“We have been mindful that the emergence of the delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio-secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said. “We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.”