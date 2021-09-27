Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav sign up to play for Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers on Monday confirmed the signing of Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

At just 17, Shafali, who in 2019 became India's youngest ever women's T20 International player, is considered one of the best batting talents in the world and currently sits atop the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. On Sunday, she scored a maiden ODI half-century as India beat Australia by two wickets.

Shafali is expected to form a lethal combination with Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, and Ash Gardner at the top of the order for the Sixers, giving the team the most exciting top four in WBBL history.

"This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun," Verma said in an official communique.

"I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself."

In June this year, the right-hander became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket before she debuted for the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred under Sixers' Head Coach Ben Sawyer.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Radha arrives at the Sixers with a burgeoning resume of her own. She sits 11th on the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Now 21, Radha was one of the discoveries of the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament, with eight dismissals in five matches.

The Sixers begin their WBBL 07 campaign in the season opener against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday, October 14, at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.